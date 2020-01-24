Turkey Arrests 40 Policemen With Alleged Ties to 2016 Failed Coup - Reports

Turkish security forces have detained 40 police officers whom they suspect of being behind the attempted coup of 2016 and having ties to the movement of Fethullah Gulen, considered to be a terrorist organization by Ankara, media reported on Friday

The arrests were carried out in nine different cities, and all detainees, four of whom are high-ranking officers, will be transferred to Ankara, the Anadolu news agency reported.

In July 2016, a group within the Turkish armed forces launched a failed attempt to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leading to mass arrests among the country's military, intelligence services and law enforcement.

The government has blamed the followers of Islamic preacher Gulen, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization, for being the driving force behind the coup attempt.