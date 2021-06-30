Turkey Arrests 5 FETO Members Attempting to Escape to Greece - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Five members of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were among six people caught in the Meric district of Turkish province of Edirne while attempting to escape to Greece, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Five members of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were among six people caught in the Meric district of Turkish province of Edirne while attempting to escape to Greece, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Wednesday.

"Our border eagles [troops] in Meric, Edirne caught 6 people trying to illegally enter to Greece from our country. According to the examination, it has been identified that the five of them are members of FETO terror group," the ministry said on Twitter.

The Turkish government defines the transnational Islamic movement of Fethullah Gülen as a terrorist organization. Turkish officials consider Gülen, residing in self- imposed exile in the United States, and his movement as the main instigator of the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016 in Turkey. Gülen and members of his movement reject the allegations. They define themselves as a Hizmet (service) movement and oppose being defined as a terrorist organization. The US refuses to extradite the cleric back to Turkey.