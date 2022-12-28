Turkey Arrests 5 Terrorist Attack Plotters With Alleged Links to Iran - Interior Minister

Five suspect terrorists, who have been preparing an attack in Turkey and were allegedly being instructed by Iran, have been detained with explosives in the country's southeast, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Five suspect terrorists, who have been preparing an attack in Turkey and were allegedly being instructed by Iran, have been detained with explosives in the country's southeast, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday.

"During an operation in Van, five terrorists with explosives who received instructions from Iran on conducting a terrorist attack have been detained," Soylu said at a press conference.

On December 7, Soylu said that the explosive device used in the terrorist attack in Istanbul in November was created using technical instructions received via social media through a mobile phone of a member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey

On November 13, an explosion occurred on Istiklal Avenue in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 others were injured.

The female suspect, Ahlam Albashir, has confessed to having links with the PKK. The interior minister said that the order to commit the attack came from Kobani, a Syrian city near the Turkish border, while the perpetrator entered the country through the city of Afrin.