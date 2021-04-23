UrduPoint.com
Turkey Arrests 62 Suspects In Probe Into Cryptocurrency Platform - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Turkish police on Friday arrested 62 suspects across the country as part of an investigation into cryptocurrency exchange platform Thodex, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported, citing a security source.

According to the media outlet, the Turkish Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has issued a total of 78 arrest warrants over alleged links to Thodex, and police have carried out simultaneous raids in eight provinces. The operation is still underway to arrest the remaining suspects. The police also reportedly seized a plenty of digital materials and documents.

Thodex announced on its website last week that the platform will not operate for five days.

However, the platform is still not working. Lawyer Abdullah Usame Ceran filed a criminal complaint against Thodex CEO Faruk Fatih Ozer, alleging aggravated fraud. On Thursday, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said that an investigation had been launched into Thodex in connection with fraud allegations.

Earlier on Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Justice launched a procedure to put Ozer on an international wanted list. The Thodex cheif reportedly fled to Albania on April 20.

The Thodex platform has 400,000 users, of whom 390,000 are active, and over $1.2 billion in daily trading volume.

