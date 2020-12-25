UrduPoint.com
Turkey Arrests 7 Al-Qaeda Suspects In Istanbul Raids - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Turkish police on Friday arrested seven suspected members of the Al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) in a series of raids in Istanbul, state media reported.

Anti-terrorist police units searched 10 locations across the city, the Anadolu news agency said, citing unnamed security sources.

Three suspects got away. Of the captured seven, four were foreign nationals, the agency added.

Another security operation saw three Syrians detained in the southern Osmaniye province on suspicion of being part of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

