UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Arrests 72 Over Suspected Links To FETO

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:20 PM

Turkey arrests 72 over suspected links to FETO

Turkey on Tuesday arrested 72 people, including on-duty soldiers, over suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup in 2016

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey on Tuesday arrested 72 people, including on-duty soldiers, over suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup in 2016.

Prosecutors in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 118 people, including 98 on-duty soldiers, as part of an investigation into FETO.

Turkish police carried out anti-terror operations in 35 provinces.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Turkey Istanbul July 2016

Recent Stories

Fire in regional tax office in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) She ..

1 minute ago

Australia floats Rugby Championship 'bubble' Down ..

1 minute ago

Klopp's 'passion' restored as English football nea ..

1 minute ago

Belarus to Receive Around 1.1Mln Tonnes of Oil Fro ..

1 minute ago

IT, ITeS export remittances surge to 23.42% in 10 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.