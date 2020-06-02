Turkey arrests 72 over suspected links to FETO

Turkey on Tuesday arrested 72 people, including on-duty soldiers, over suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup in 2016

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey on Tuesday arrested 72 people, including on-duty soldiers, over suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup in 2016.

Prosecutors in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 118 people, including 98 on-duty soldiers, as part of an investigation into FETO.

Turkish police carried out anti-terror operations in 35 provinces.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.