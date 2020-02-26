Turkey arrests 9 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

At least nine foreign nationals were arrested in Turkey's capital Ankara on Wednesday over their suspected links to the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS, according to police sources

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :At least nine foreign nationals were arrested in Turkey's capital Ankara on Wednesday over their suspected links to the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS, according to police sources.

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 10 foreign nationals allegedly in contact with terror group members in conflict zones, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police conducted simultaneous operations to capture the 10 suspects, including nine Iraqi nationals, said the sources.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Daesh as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it emerged.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds. In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.