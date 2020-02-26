UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Arrests 9 Daesh/ISIS Terror Suspects

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:32 PM

Turkey arrests 9 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

At least nine foreign nationals were arrested in Turkey's capital Ankara on Wednesday over their suspected links to the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS, according to police sources

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :At least nine foreign nationals were arrested in Turkey's capital Ankara on Wednesday over their suspected links to the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS, according to police sources.

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 10 foreign nationals allegedly in contact with terror group members in conflict zones, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police conducted simultaneous operations to capture the 10 suspects, including nine Iraqi nationals, said the sources.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Daesh as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it emerged.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds. In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Turkey Suicide Ankara Media

Recent Stories

Sugarcane cultivation should be started immediatel ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Iran Rises to 139, ..

2 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to ..

2 minutes ago

Efforts on card by MoHR to redraft regional strate ..

2 minutes ago

Lions eat youth in Lahore's Safari park

1 hour ago

West Indies opt to bowl in second Sri Lanka ODI

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.