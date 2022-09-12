UrduPoint.com

Turkey Arrests 9 Foreigners Suspected Of Ties With IS In Ankara - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Nine foreign citizens suspected of having links to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) were apprehended in the Turkish capital during an operation, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Monday.

The suspects maintained contacts with IS members in conflict zones, the report said.

The search for one other person connected with the case continues, according to the broadcaster.

The IS became globally known in 2014, when it declared itself a worldwide caliphate and conducted terrorist attacks in Iraq, Syria and Turkey. Ankara launched counterterrorist operations at home and abroad against the terrorist group.

