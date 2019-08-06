UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:25 PM

Turkey Arrests 9 People Over Alleged Links to Gulen Movement - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Turkish security forces have arrested nine suspected members of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), local media reported on Tuesday.

A total of 18 warrants were issued in the Izmir province as a part of an investigation into FETO activities, and half of the suspects have already been apprehended, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The police are currently searching for the remaining nine individuals, the media added.

FETO is comprised of the followers of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, a former political ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who currently resides in the United States. The Turkish government accuses the organization of plotting the 2016 attempted military coup.

