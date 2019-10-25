Turkish police on Friday arrested the niece of a Muslim cleric accused of masterminding a coup attempt three years ago, Anadolu reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Turkish police on Friday arrested the niece of a Muslim cleric accused of masterminding a coup attempt three years ago, Anadolu reported.

Zeynep Gulen was arrested on a warrant during a regular police patrol, the state Turkish news agency cited an unnamed security source as saying.

She reportedly carried a fake ID.

She faces charges of participating in a terrorist group.

Fethullah Gulen has been blamed for staging the failed coup of 2016 that Ankara says aimed to depose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The preacher lives in the United States and denies the allegation.

Over a hundred thousand civil servants have been fired or suspended since the crackdown on Gulen's alleged supporters began in Turkey. Arrests still continue across the country.