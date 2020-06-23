Turkey Arrests Four People for Spying for France - Daily Sabah

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Turkey's authorities have arrested four people for spying in favor of France, the Daily Sabah reported.

The newspaper said the four suspects had been collecting data about conservative organizations, religious groups and Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs as well as its employees.

It said the arrestees are believed to have used fake ID cards allegedly belonging to agents from Turkey's National Intelligence Organization and claimed to be collecting information about the Islamic State (IS terrorist organization banned in Russia) and other similar groups.