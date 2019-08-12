Turkey Arrests Over 1,500 Irregular Migrants in Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Turkish security forces have apprehended at least 1,546 irregular migrants across the country as they attempted to cross into Europe, local media reported on Monday, citing security sources.

The apprehended migrants were coming from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Central Africa, Libya and other countries, the Anadolu news agency reported.

They were taken either to a hospital or provincial migration offices, according to the agency.

In March 2016, the European Union and Turkey unveiled a joint initiative to target irregular migration from Turkey to the EU member states and smuggling.