Turkey Arrests Over 20 Supposed IS Members - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Turkish law enforcement has captured 24 supposed members of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group during operations across the country, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

According to the agency, 10 militants have been detained in Ankara for an alleged murder of a foreign national.

Meanwhile, 14 foreign citizens, four Syrians and ten Iraqis have been arrested in the country's northern province of Samsun on suspicion of IS membership.

The IS was created in 2006 through a merger of several terrorist groups. It entered the spotlight in 2014 during a mass-scale offensive in northern and western Iraq as well as Syria. Over the years, its influence in the region has been significantly reduced thanks to counter-terrorist actions undertaken by legitimate authorities in those countries with support from foreign powers.