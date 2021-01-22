UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Arrests Over 20 Supposed IS Members - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Turkey Arrests Over 20 Supposed IS Members - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Turkish law enforcement has captured 24 supposed members of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group during operations across the country, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

According to the agency, 10 militants have been detained in Ankara for an alleged murder of a foreign national.

Meanwhile, 14 foreign citizens, four Syrians and ten Iraqis have been arrested in the country's northern province of Samsun on suspicion of IS membership.

The IS was created in 2006 through a merger of several terrorist groups. It entered the spotlight in 2014 during a mass-scale offensive in northern and western Iraq as well as Syria. Over the years, its influence in the region has been significantly reduced thanks to counter-terrorist actions undertaken by legitimate authorities in those countries with support from foreign powers.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Iraq Samsun Ankara From

Recent Stories

Nida Dar optimistic about Pakistan women fightback

40 minutes ago

Hungary, Russia Sign Agreement on Sputnik V Corona ..

22 minutes ago

27 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospita ..

22 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Welcomes Entry Into Force of ..

23 minutes ago

Finland Seeking to Improve Exchange of Data Bases ..

23 minutes ago

'James Bond' stuntman Remy Julienne dies from coro ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.