Turkey Arrests Over 7,500 EU-Bound Migrants Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Turkish security forces have detained at least 7,566 illegal migrants across the country as they attempted to cross into Europe media reported on Monday, citing security sources.

About half of these migrants were detained in the northwestern Edirne province, which borders Greece and Bulgaria, Turkey's Anadolu news agency said.

According to local security forces in Edirne, Greece has recently been trying to send more and more migrants to Turkey in violation of the Geneva Conventions and European Convention on Human Rights.

The apprehended migrants were reportedly coming from Pakistan, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Egypt, Bangladesh and other countries. They were taken either to a hospital or provincial migration offices, the media outlet noted.

European countries have been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the middle East and North Africa. The migrants are trying to reach EU countries through various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.