UrduPoint.com

Turkey Arrests Syrian Woman, Accuses PKK Over Istanbul Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Turkey arrests Syrian woman, accuses PKK over Istanbul attack

Turkey on Monday accused a Syrian woman of planting a bomb that killed six people in Istanbul, blaming the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of carrying out the attack

Istanbul, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Turkey on Monday accused a Syrian woman of planting a bomb that killed six people in Istanbul, blaming the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of carrying out the attack.

Two girls, aged nine and 15, were among those killed when the bomb exploded shortly after 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Sunday in Istiklal Avenue, home to smart boutiques and European consulates.

More than 80 other people were wounded.

"The person who planted the bomb has been arrested," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a statement broadcast by the official Anadolu news agency early Monday.

"According to our findings, the PKK terrorist organisation is responsible," Soylu said.

Police, quoted by private NTV television, said the chief suspect is a Syrian woman working for Kurdish militants. Forty-six people were detained in total, police said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Police Syria Interior Minister Turkey Istanbul Women Sunday TV

Recent Stories

CIA Director Burns Meeting Russian Counterpart Nar ..

CIA Director Burns Meeting Russian Counterpart Naryshkin in Ankara - Reports

54 seconds ago
 FCCI chief addresses FSA junior diplomatic course ..

FCCI chief addresses FSA junior diplomatic course participants

57 seconds ago
 Stocks mostly rise, dollar up with focus on China, ..

Stocks mostly rise, dollar up with focus on China, US

59 seconds ago
 Workshop on capacity building of regional universi ..

Workshop on capacity building of regional universities held

1 minute ago
 FUUAST announces admission in MPhil, PhD

FUUAST announces admission in MPhil, PhD

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab presides over KEMU senate meeting

Governor Punjab presides over KEMU senate meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.