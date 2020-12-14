Turkey Arrests Wanted Terrorist of French Origin on Border With Syria - Reports

A Turkish border guard has arrested a red-notice terrorist of French origin who was trying to enter the country from Syria, the Turkish media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A Turkish border guard has arrested a red-notice terrorist of French origin who was trying to enter the country from Syria, the Turkish media reported on Monday.

The terrorist, linked to the Firqat al-Ghuraba group, tried to enter the southern Hatay province with a fake name, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the National Defense Ministry.

Firqat al-Ghuraba is a terrorist group that consists of foreign fighters from Europe and is based in opposition-held areas in northwestern Idlib.