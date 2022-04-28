UrduPoint.com

Turkey Asked Russia Over Month Ago Not To Use Air Route To Syria - Maria Zakharova

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 04:36 PM

Turkey Asked Russia Over Month Ago Not to Use Air Route to Syria - Maria Zakharova

Ankara asked Moscow more than one month ago not to use its airspace for flights to Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Ankara asked Moscow more than one month ago not to use its airspace for flights to Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in April, Turkey closed its airspace for Russian military and civilian aircraft heading to Syria.

"More than a month ago, Ankara turned to the Russian side with a request not to use the specified route. The reasons that caused these requests were clear to us, and at present this route is, in fact, not used by the Russian side. The story is not developing these days, it has been around for about a month," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara April

Recent Stories

NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day of ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day official visit

12 minutes ago
 India reports 3,303 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 3,303 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 S.Korea reports 57,464 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 57,464 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Japan's industrial output grows record 5.8 pct in ..

Japan's industrial output grows record 5.8 pct in FY 2021

1 minute ago
 Comsats varsity, American Microbiology Society hol ..

Comsats varsity, American Microbiology Society holds conference on microbes

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.