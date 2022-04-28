Turkey Asked Russia Over Month Ago Not to Use Air Route to Syria - Maria Zakharova

Ankara asked Moscow more than one month ago not to use its airspace for flights to Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Ankara asked Moscow more than one month ago not to use its airspace for flights to Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in April, Turkey closed its airspace for Russian military and civilian aircraft heading to Syria.

"More than a month ago, Ankara turned to the Russian side with a request not to use the specified route. The reasons that caused these requests were clear to us, and at present this route is, in fact, not used by the Russian side. The story is not developing these days, it has been around for about a month," Zakharova told a briefing.