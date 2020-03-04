UrduPoint.com
Turkey Asked Trump For Help With Ammunition For Idlib Operation - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

Ankara has asked US President Donald Trump for help with ammunition amid Turkey's operation in Syria's Idlib, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Ankara has asked US President Donald Trump for help with ammunition amid Turkey's operation in Syria's Idlib, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

US Special representative for Syria engagement James Jeffrey reportedly said earlier this week that the United States was prepared to help Turkey with ammunition.

"I sent such requests to Mr Trump," Erdogan told reporters, when asked if the US would help with munitions.

