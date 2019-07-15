UrduPoint.com
Turkey Asks Germany To Hand Over Key Coup Suspect - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:43 PM

Turkey Asks Germany to Hand Over Key Coup Suspect - Reports

Turkey has formally asked Germany to hand over a former Turkish colonel suspected of playing a key role in the 2016 coup attempt, local media reported Monday, citing a senior Turkish official

Turkey has formally asked Germany to hand over a former Turkish colonel suspected of playing a key role in the 2016 coup attempt, local media reported Monday, citing a senior Turkish official.

Ilhami Polat is wanted in Ankara on charges of trying to overthrow the government, the Anadolu news agency said.

Polat reportedly organized the takeover at the Land Forces Military school in the capital and fled to Greece when the coup failed. He later moved to Germany and applied for asylum.

The news comes as Turkey marks the third anniversary of the attempt by a rogue military group to depose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Over 300 were killed and more than 2,000 injured then. Ankara has blamed the uprising on US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has denied the accusation.

