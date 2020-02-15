UrduPoint.com
Turkey Assures Moscow Of Taking Steps To Protect Russian Missions - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 09:52 PM

Turkey Assures Moscow of Taking Steps to Protect Russian Missions - Moscow

Ankara has assured Moscow that it has done everything to safeguard the Russian diplomatic missions and their employees in Turkey, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Ankara has assured Moscow that it has done everything to safeguard the Russian diplomatic missions and their employees in Turkey, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Aleksei Erkhov told Sputnik that the rising tensions in Idlib led to an anti-Russia hysteria in the Turkish social networks as well as personal threats against him.

"In light of the threats received by the Russian Embassy to Turkey, the Turkish side assured [us] that all necessary measures to provide security of the Russian diplomatic missions and employees had been undertaken," the ministry said in a statement after the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The foreign ministers also discussed the situation in the middle East, focusing on the settlement in Syria within the context of implementation of the Russia-Turkey memorandums of understanding, adopted on September 17, 2018 and October 22, 2019.

