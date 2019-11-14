UrduPoint.com
Turkey Assures US Of Commitment To Continue Upholding Syria Ceasefire - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:00 AM

Turkey Assures US of Commitment to Continue Upholding Syria Ceasefire - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Turkey has assured the United States that it will continue to adhere to the ceasefire in northern Syria, US President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Today, the ceasefire continues to hold and I want to thank the president [Erdogan] for his partnership and cooperation as we work to build a more stable, peaceful and prosperous middle East," Trump said on Wednesday. "We've assured each other that Turkey will continue to uphold what it is supposed to uphold."

Trump said he is a big fan President Erdogan and pointed out that he knows the ceasefire in Syria "is moving forward and moving forward at a very rapid clip.

"

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militia and Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists.

The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkey and Russia reached a deal that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from the Syrian border area with Turkey. In addition, Moscow and Ankara have begun joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

