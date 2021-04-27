UrduPoint.com
Turkey, At Meeting On Cyprus In Geneva, To Insist On Two-State Solution - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 07:20 AM

Turkey, at Meeting on Cyprus in Geneva, to Insist on Two-State Solution - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Turkey will support the two-state solution at the upcoming informal five-party meeting on the Cyprus settlement in Geneva on April 27-29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Geneva, at the initiative of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, will host on April 27-29 an informal five-sided meeting in line with the 5+1 formula, involving the leaders of two communities of Cyprus and Greece, Turkey and the UK - the three countries-guarantors of independence, territorial integrity and security of Cyprus, as well as the UN chief. The meeting is designed to determine if the sides have a common basis for talks on a long-term solution to the Cyprus problem in the near future, and to create conditions for the resumption of talks.

"Shortly before the meeting in Geneva... we held talks with president of the [self-proclaimed] Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar. He will present a concept for a solution to the Cyprus issue on the basis of two states. We support this approach and will continue to stand on the side of our Cypriot brothers regardless of the outcome of the meeting in Geneva," Erdogan said in a televised address following a cabinet meeting.

