Turkey At Talks With Russia Calls For Full Compliance With Sochi Memorandum On Syria

Turkey at Talks With Russia Calls for Full Compliance With Sochi Memorandum on Syria



ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Turkey at talks with Russia on Syria's Idlib insists on an immediate ceasefire and the full implementation of the Sochi memorandum, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said Thursday following the third round of Russian-Turkish consultations in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

"During the negotiations, the delegations comprehensively examined the situation in Idlib.

Our side stated that a truce should be achieved as soon as possible. To this end, steps were suggested that must be taken on the ground," the spokesman said in a statement.

"We stressed the importance of the full implementation of the Sochi agreement and the need to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and possible mass migration," the official said.

The first round of consultations took place on February 8-10 in Ankara amid the escalation of tensions in northwestern Syria. The second round was held in Moscow on February 17-18.

