UrduPoint.com

Turkey Authorises Use Of Own Turkovac Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:12 PM

Turkey authorises use of own Turkovac vaccine

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday announced the emergency use approval of Turkey's first domestically-developed coronavirus vaccine

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday announced the emergency use approval of Turkey's first domestically-developed coronavirus vaccine.

Turkovac in June entered Phase III trials involving 40,800 participants in Turkey. No official data about its efficacy have been released.

But the health ministry's coronavirus advisory board member Ates Kara told Turkish media that it was "very successful" and could be "a little better in comparison with other inactivated vaccines".

"No individuals vaccinated with Turkovac have had a severe form of Covid-19 requiring hospitalisation or intensive care so far," Kara was quoted as saying last weekend.

Developers said the Turkovac vaccine works along the same scientific principles as China's Coronavac, which Turkey has been using since the start of the year.

Turkey has administered at least two shots to 85.6 percent of its adult population, officially recording 80,000 Covid-19 deaths.

Hosting a major summit of African leaders, Erdogan last weekend pledged to send 15 million vaccine doses to countries in the world's poorest continent, calling the low vaccination rates there were a blot on humanity.

"We will be pleased to share this vaccine with all humanity," he said Wednesday in televised remarks.

Related Topics

World Turkey China Same Tayyip Erdogan June Media All Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two minors burnt alive

Two minors burnt alive

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister wants overseas Pakistani physicians ..

Prime Minister wants overseas Pakistani physicians to invest on quality healthca ..

3 minutes ago
 Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Ab ..

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago
 Minister for local authorities to ensure implement ..

Minister for local authorities to ensure implementation of all laws in housing s ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt allots land to AIOU for construction of ..

Sindh govt allots land to AIOU for construction of RC in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 4900 sugar bags recovered from local mill

4900 sugar bags recovered from local mill

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.