UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, Azerbaijan Share Strategic, Brotherly Ties

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

Turkey, Azerbaijan share strategic, brotherly ties

Turkey and Azerbaijan share strategic ties and brotherly relations, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):Turkey and Azerbaijan share strategic ties and brotherly relations, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

"Both countries enjoy a mutually beneficial cooperation and are participating in the gigantic projects linked to the energy and transport areas," Leyla Abdullayeva told Anadolu Agency in the capital Ankara.

Abdullayeva noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey have been working together in many areas, including politics, economy, culture and humanitarian efforts.

"The existing friendly relations are giving another impetus to furthering the brotherly links between the two countries," the spokeswoman said.

She said foreign ministers of both countries will meet on the sidelines of a two-day summit of the Turkic Council on Oct. 14 in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, adding that a new office of the council is expected to open in Hungary next month.

Abdullayeva touched upon the efforts of the Azerbaijani side on solving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Upper Karabakh conflict.

She said initiatives by international mediators are not yielding results because of the "non-constructive position and the aggressive policy" of Armenia.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk group co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S. -- was formed to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but has not reached any results yet.

She said that the latest "irresponsible and baseless statements" of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other leaders "are really undermining the efforts of the international community" as well as the Azerbaijani side's efforts on finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.

In August, Pashinyan visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories where he attended the so-called opening ceremony of "Pan-Armenian Games". During the "opening ceremony", Pashinyan made a provocative statement, calling Upper Karabakh "an integral part of Armenia".

Four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions refer to the occupation and demand withdrawal of the Armenian forces from Upper Karabakh and seven other occupied regions of Azerbaijan.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe also refers to the region as an occupation by Armenian forces.

"Unfortunately, these resolutions as well as the other dozens of documents and resolutions adopted by various international organizations remain unimplemented so far," she said.

Abdullayeva said Baku thought there was a "window of opportunity" during last year's change in the political leadership of Armenia. But time had shown that the present government is following the same policy on the Upper Karabakh conflict.

"We think that the sooner the Armenian side recognizes the reality and recognizes the necessity of the soonest solution of the conflict, the sooner peace, progress and prosperity will come to our region," she concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Russia Europe Turkey France Baku Minsk Armenia Progress Same Ankara Azerbaijan Hungary August From Government Share

Recent Stories

Kazim Hussain, the man who keeps elite cricketers ..

46 seconds ago

Pandemonium in NA as Speaker denies Ahsan Iqbal sp ..

5 minutes ago

Neo-Nazi 'killer' of German official linked to Ira ..

5 minutes ago

Football chief and 'Rambo' hear Central African wa ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready for Constructive Gas Transit Talks Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian Senior Lawmaker Praises Russia's Role in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.