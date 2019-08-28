Turkey Backs Belarusian Bid to Join WTO - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey will continue supporting Belarus in its efforts to join the World Trade Organization, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a trip to Minsk on Wednesday

The Eastern European nation has been in on-and-off talks with the WTO since 1993.

They were rekindled a few years ago, with Prime Minister Sergei Roumas setting 2020 as the tentative entry date.

"We, Turkey, are extremely supportive of Belarus accession to the WTO and will continue backing it," Cavusoglu said after meeting his counterpart, Vladimir Makei.

The Turkish diplomat said they had discussed the trade balance, which is titled in Turkey's favor. He said Ankara wanted to see trade flows split more evenly. A working group has been set up and will meet next month to look into it.