Turkey Backs Opening Humanitarian Corridor for Injured Over Situation in Ukraine - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Ankara is in favor of opening a humanitarian corridor for those injured in connections with the situation in Ukraine and is ready to treat them, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Chief Ombudsman of Turkey Sheref Malkoch has already said that Ankara counts on the opening of a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine through the mediation of Turkey to help children, women and those injured affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

"Sheref talks about whether it is possible to open a corridor for the injured (due to the situation in Ukraine). We support it. We brought the injured from Syria, Azerbaijan and Libya, treated them in our hospitals and sent them back again. These are our humanitarian responsibilities. We will continue in this order," Erdogan said at the international conference on human rights in Ankara.