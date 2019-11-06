WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Turkey respects Syria's territorial integrity and intends to pull out its forces as soon as it clears the border area from terrorists, Turkey's Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council member Nursin Guney told Sputnik.

"We hope that the territorial integrity of Syria will be achieved," Guney said. "Turkey does not want to stay there at all. Once it's cleared from terrorists - we underline this all the time - we will get back home."

Guney noted that Turkey has already declared it went in northeast Syria solely to clear the area of terrorists and not for other reasons, because "we are very much keen on holding the territorial integrity of Syria."