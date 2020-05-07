Turkey Bans 3 Foreign Banks From Doing Foreign Exchange Transactions With Lira - Reports

The Turkish Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) has banned three foreign banks BNP Paribas, Citibank, and UBS from carrying out foreign exchange transactions with the Turkish lira as part of measures aimed at preventing manipulation in financial markets, media reported on Thursday

The announcement came after reports alleging that some London-based financial institutions were involved in manipulative attacks aimed at weakening the Turkish Currency by buying foreign currency from the market, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported.

The BRSA stated that the move would prevent "transactions and applications that might endanger the operation of banks" as well as ensure the credit system works effectively, Anadolu added.