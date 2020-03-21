UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Bans People Aged Over 65 From Going Outdoors Amid COVID-19 - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 10:13 PM

Turkey Bans People Aged Over 65 From Going Outdoors Amid COVID-19 - Interior Ministry

Turkish authorities have banned people aged over 65 from going outside due to the risk of infection with the coronavirus, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Turkish authorities have banned people aged over 65 from going outside due to the risk of infection with the coronavirus, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Starting from 00:00 on Sunday [21:00 GMT on Saturday], it is prohibited for people aged over 65, as well as for people with chronic diseases, to go outside and walk in parks, gardens and similar outdoor areas," the statement read.

Turkey has so far confirmed 670 COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities from the virus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 287,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,900 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Interior Ministry March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Liquor recovered, one held in Peshawar

3 minutes ago

Market rates of Gold in twin cities 21 Mar 2020

3 minutes ago

Uniformity in approach needed for protection of he ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court further takes precautionary measures ..

6 minutes ago

UN warns of risk to 100 million people in war zone ..

6 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff directs Amry to increase assis ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.