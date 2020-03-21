Turkey Bans People Aged Over 65 From Going Outdoors Amid COVID-19 - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Turkish authorities have banned people aged over 65 from going outside due to the risk of infection with the coronavirus, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Starting from 00:00 on Sunday [21:00 GMT on Saturday], it is prohibited for people aged over 65, as well as for people with chronic diseases, to go outside and walk in parks, gardens and similar outdoor areas," the statement read.

Turkey has so far confirmed 670 COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities from the virus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 287,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,900 fatalities.