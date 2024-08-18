Turkey Battles Forest Fires For Third Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Izmir, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Firefighters were battling a strong forest fire in Turkey's Aegean city of Izmir for a third day on Saturday, AFP reporters said, a day after hundreds of local people in nearby villages had to be evacuated.
Firefighters said they had partially beaten back the flames that have been threatening the port city over the last three days, although fires were still burning in the nearby forests.
In the northern suburb of Ornekkoy, AFP journalists saw the charred remains of several buildings and vehicles in an industrial zone while grey smoke billowed into the sky.
"We don't know what to do. Our workplace is located in the middle of the fire.
We have lost our livelihood," said 48-year-old Hanife Erbil, who earns a living collecting paper and plastic waste.
The pine trees that once crowned the surrounding hills were also burned.
"It was such a beautiful route, it smelled of pine trees everywhere. It makes me want to cry," said taxi driver Ayhan.
The smell of smoke was hanging over the city, the third most-populated in Turkey.
Firefighters from other Turkish cities have been sent as reinforcements and the army has been mobilized.
"Everyone is working hard. I'm on my 36th hour of service. We can say the fire is partially under control," said Izmir firefighter Arjin Erol.
