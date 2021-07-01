Turkey Becomes First NATO Member Added to US Child Soldier Prevention List - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Turkey has been added to the US' 2021 Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) List for its support for non-state armed groups that use child soldiers, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

"This is the first time a NATO member has been listed on the Child Soldier Prevention Act list. As a respected regional leader and member of NATO, Turkey has the opportunity to address this issue - the recruitment and use of child soldiers in Syria and Libya," the official said.

They elaborated that the US determined and documented that the government of Turkey provided support to the Sultan Murad Division, a non-state armed group in Syria that uses child soldiers.

The CSPA prohibits several forms of military assistance to the listed governments, as well as prohibiting the issuance of licenses for direct commercial sales of military equipment to such governments. The prohibitions will take effect on October 1, 2021 and be in effect throughout Fiscal Year 2022, absent a presidential waiver, applicable exception, or reinstatement of assistance pursuant to the terms of the CSPA.

The senior State Department official added that the US hopes to work with Turkey to address the issue moving forward and encourage other groups involved in the Syrian and Libyan conflicts not to use child soldiers.