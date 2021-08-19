UrduPoint.com

Turkey Begins Evacuations Of Its Citizens From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:23 AM

Turkey began evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Wednesday, adding that the situation in Kabul airport is stable

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Turkey began evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Wednesday, adding that the situation in Kabul airport is stable.

"Some Turkish citizens have already been evacuated. We have deployed our air force planes for this. The evacuation of Turkish citizens will continue. There are no obstacles to using the airport, all necessary measures have been taken. We are trying to ensure that the airport remains safe and open and continues to serve the whole of Afghanistan," the minister was quoted as saying by the Haberturk broadcaster.

Over the past two days, 62 evacuation flights belonging to various countries took off from Kabul airport, according to Akar.

He also noted that, at the moment, the airport seems safe, but the situation can change at any time and Ankara is monitoring it, since the safety of the remaining Turkish guards remains the country's priority.

On Sunday, the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul without meeting any resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country a few hours later to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

