Turkey Begins Heavy Weapon Pullout From Syrian Idlib - Source

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Turkey has begun withdrawing heavy weapons from observation posts in the Syrian province of Idlib, in accordance with last week's ceasefire agreement, a Turkish military source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reached a ceasefire agreement during their talks on escalation in Idlib.

"Ankara has begun a gradual pullout of heavy weapons from observation posts in Syria's Idlib in accordance with the March 5 agreement," the source said.

