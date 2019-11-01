Turkey begins joint patrols with Russia in northern Syria: AFP

(@imziishan)

Turkish troops on Friday began joint patrols with Russian forces in northern Syria as part of a deal to ensure the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the border, an AFP journalist reported.

Kiziltepe, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Turkish troops on Friday began joint patrols with Russian forces in northern Syria as part of a deal to ensure the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the border, an AFP journalist reported.

The patrols began at around midday (0900 GMT) in a village in the Al-Darbasiyah region, the journalist reported from the Turkish side of the border where Turkish forces had invited reporters to witness the event.