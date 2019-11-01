UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Begins Joint Patrols With Russia In Northern Syria: AFP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:43 PM

Turkey begins joint patrols with Russia in northern Syria: AFP

Turkish troops on Friday began joint patrols with Russian forces in northern Syria as part of a deal to ensure the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the border, an AFP journalist reported.

Kiziltepe, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Turkish troops on Friday began joint patrols with Russian forces in northern Syria as part of a deal to ensure the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the border, an AFP journalist reported.

The patrols began at around midday (0900 GMT) in a village in the Al-Darbasiyah region, the journalist reported from the Turkish side of the border where Turkish forces had invited reporters to witness the event.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Border Event From

Recent Stories

Firdous Ashiq Awan issued fresh contempt notice

19 seconds ago

Russian Military Police, Turkish Servicemen Start ..

2 minutes ago

Seven S. Koreans missing in helicopter crash near ..

2 minutes ago

Strike of doctors enters 39th day in KP

2 minutes ago

Pakistan earns over $61.8 million from export of t ..

2 minutes ago

Busy Inter Milan have another chance to overtake J ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.