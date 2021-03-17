UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Begins Push To Renew 2016 EU Deal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:43 PM

Turkey begins push to renew 2016 EU deal

The European Union should renew an agreement with Turkey that helped stem the influx of migrants into the bloc five years ago, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci told AFP

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The European Union should renew an agreement with Turkey that helped stem the influx of migrants into the bloc five years ago, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci told AFP.

But he also said the accord, signed with the European Commission in March 2016, was much more than simply a "migrants deal" and urged the bloc to make good on all aspects of the nine-point statement.

Brussels allocated six billion Euros ($7.1 billion) in exchange for Turkey hosting what now amounts to roughly four million migrants -- 3.7 million of them from war-scarred Syria.

The EU also pledged to work with Ankara on upgrading an existing customs union and on paving the way for Turkey's eventual accession to the bloc.

Turkey further wants visa-free travel to EU nations and the resumption of regular summits between the two sides.

"We believe that the renewal of the March 18 statement is a must and in the interest of all the parties," Kaymakci said in written answers to questions from AFP.

But the deal "is not limited to migration", he added. "In this respect, it should be revisited in its entirety."

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Turkey European Union Ankara March 2016 All From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19: Three major hospitals in Lahore run out ..

4 minutes ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Invites Lavrov to Visit I ..

56 seconds ago

UK to Tag Thieves, Burglars With GPS Trackers Upon ..

58 seconds ago

University of Law College Quetta to organize progr ..

59 seconds ago

10,795 people got COVID-19 shot in district Rawalp ..

1 minute ago

Experts on Cryptocurrency calls on CM advisor Ziau ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.