Turkey begins push to renew 2016 EU deal

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The European Union should renew an agreement with Turkey that helped stem the influx of migrants into the bloc five years ago, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci told AFP.

But he also said the accord, signed with the European Commission in March 2016, was much more than simply a "migrants deal" and urged the bloc to make good on all aspects of the nine-point statement.

Brussels allocated six billion Euros ($7.1 billion) in exchange for Turkey hosting what now amounts to roughly four million migrants -- 3.7 million of them from war-scarred Syria.

The EU also pledged to work with Ankara on upgrading an existing customs union and on paving the way for Turkey's eventual accession to the bloc.

Turkey further wants visa-free travel to EU nations and the resumption of regular summits between the two sides.

"We believe that the renewal of the March 18 statement is a must and in the interest of all the parties," Kaymakci said in written answers to questions from AFP.

But the deal "is not limited to migration", he added. "In this respect, it should be revisited in its entirety."