ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Turkey understands the position of other countries regarding Russia, but Ankara believes that it should maintain an open line of communication with Moscow, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday.

"We understand the feelings and positions of other countries that they have adopted (in relation to Russia).

However, we believe that we should maintain open dialogue with Russia. If everyone burns bridges with Russia, who will talk to them?" Kalin told Turkey's Star newspaper.

He stressed that Ankara should "keep open channels of communication with Russia and try to understand Moscow's security concerns." Turkey is also ready to facilitate a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a peaceful agreement on Ukraine can be achieved only at the highest level, Kalin added.