ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Turkey believes that the US-brokered peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel violates Palestine's rights and will alienate the UAE from the Arab world, presidential adviser Yasin Aktay told Sputnik on Friday.

"We certainly think that this agreement violates Palestinian rights by ignoring the Arab peace initiative.

The UAE has not had an auspicious agenda regarding neither Palestine, Jerusalem nor the Arab world for a long time. However, in a way, it was expected, because the UAE works like a Zionist trojan horse in the Islamic world. The agreement will actually distance the UAE from the Arab and the Islamic world, the agreement could become a killing battle in this respect," Aktay said, noting that the UAE has "revealed its true intentions."

The adviser expressed the belief that for Israel peace agreements were just a "matter of time gain."