Turkey Benefits From Bypassing Russia Sanctions - Greek Alternate Foreign Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Turkey is benefiting economically by circumventing sanctions against Russia, while Greece and other countries are suffering and losing revenue, Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Thursday.

"At a time when some are suffering here, some are making money. Turkey has doubled the number of seats on its planes to accommodate Russian passengers," Varvitsiotis said at a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's Task Force on the Mediterranean and middle East.

According to the diplomat, Turkey receives a "special economic benefit" by bypassing sanctions, unlike Greece and other countries that are paying the price and suffering losses in energy, tourism and exports.

Varvitsiotis also criticized Turkey's NATO policy, saying that Turkey's alleged sea and air violations, seismic surveys and aggressive rhetoric are not the basis for constructive cooperation within the alliance that wants to guarantee security.

"We remain committed to what international law provides, and we do not want to engage in a 'cockfight' dialogue with Turkey aimed at a domestic political audience.

On the contrary, our only disagreement, that is, the delimitation of the continental shelf and the EEZ (exclusive economic zone), is an unresolved issue that stems from the past and must be resolved immediately in the present for the sake of the common security system that we must guarantee for our citizens," Varvitsiotis said, expressing Athens' desire to take this dispute to a competent international court.

Furthermore, Varvitsiotis holds Turkey responsible for the failure to finalize Sweden's and Finland's accession to NATO. The diplomat called Turkey's position extremely counterproductive, unlike that of Greece, which quickly signed and ratified the accession of the two countries.

"The accession of the two countries is a very strong signal about the essence of the NATO alliance, namely solidarity and common defense against common threats," the diplomat added.