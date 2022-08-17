Turkey Biggest Importer of Ukrainian Grain Under Istanbul Deal - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Turkey is the Primary destination of Ukrainian grain exports unlocked under the UN-brokered food deal, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul.

According to the report, Ukraine has so far exported 26% of grain and other foodstuffs to Turkey, more than any other country. Iran and South Korea closely follow with 22% each, while other countries account for much smaller shares, with China's 8%, Ireland's 6%, Italy's 5% and Djibouti's 4%. Only 2% of all grain shipments go to Romania, Anadolu said.

A total of 21 dry cargo ships carrying over 563,000 tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs left the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne from August 1-15, the news agency noted.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed UN-backed agreements to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from the Black Sea ports. The JCC monitors the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.