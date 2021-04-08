Turkey blames EU for 'sofagate' scandal

Turkey on Wednesday blamed the European Union for seating arrangements that left European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen without a chair during a meeting in Ankara with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Istanbul (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkey on Wednesday blamed the European Union for seating arrangements that left European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen without a chair during a meeting in Ankara with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The seating arrangements were made in line with the EU suggestion. Period. We would not be revealing this fact had accusations not been made against Turkey," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.