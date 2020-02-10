(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Turkey is building up presence in Idlib in response to continued attacks on its forces by troops loyal to the Syrian government, a spokesman for the ruling AK Party said Monday.

"The regime has stepped up attacks despite Russia's warnings... Our observation posts in Idlib will stay and every attack will be reciprocated. Reinforcements needed to protect observation posts are on their way," Omer Celik told reporters.

This comes after the Turkish Defense Ministry said five troops died and five others had been wounded in an artillery attack earlier in the day on an observation post in the restive northwestern province.

Eight Turkish personnel and civilians died in a shelling last Monday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 76 Syrian soldiers were killed in a tit-for-tat attack.

Erdogan said he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure the Syrian government into stopping the Idlib offensive. The province is the last Islamist bulwark harboring a dozen militant groups.