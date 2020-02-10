UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Boosting Presence In Syria's Idlib After Soldiers Killed - Ruling Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Turkey Boosting Presence in Syria's Idlib After Soldiers Killed - Ruling Party

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Turkey is building up presence in Idlib in response to continued attacks on its forces by troops loyal to the Syrian government, a spokesman for the ruling AK Party said Monday.

"The regime has stepped up attacks despite Russia's warnings... Our observation posts in Idlib will stay and every attack will be reciprocated. Reinforcements needed to protect observation posts are on their way," Omer Celik told reporters.

This comes after the Turkish Defense Ministry said five troops died and five others had been wounded in an artillery attack earlier in the day on an observation post in the restive northwestern province.

Eight Turkish personnel and civilians died in a shelling last Monday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 76 Syrian soldiers were killed in a tit-for-tat attack.

Erdogan said he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure the Syrian government into stopping the Idlib offensive. The province is the last Islamist bulwark harboring a dozen militant groups.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Russia Turkey Died Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan Post Government

Recent Stories

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

28 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

58 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

58 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

2 hours ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.