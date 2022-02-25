Turkey Boosts Security of Russian Foreign Missions in Country - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Turkish security forces prevented an attempt to hold an unauthorized rally near the Russian embassy and took measures to strengthen the security of the Russian foreign missions in the country, the Russian embassy to Ankara told Sputnik on Thursday.

"An attempt was made to hold an unauthorized action near the embassy, which was stopped by local security forces. The Turkish side took measures to strengthen the security of Russian foreign missions in order to prevent provocations," the embassy said.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

The move caused backlash from a number of countries, with sanctions following. Several rallies in support of Ukraine were held near Russian foreign missions across the globe.