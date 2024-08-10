Turkey brands Gaza school strike a 'new crime against humanity'

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Turkey on Saturday denounced a "new crime against humanity" after Israel's deadly strike on a school in Gaza killed dozens of people, according to a foreign ministry statement.

"Israel has committed a new crime against humanity by massacring more than a hundred civilians who had taken refuge in a school," the ministry said.

"This attack shows once again that the Netanyahu government wants to sabotage permanent ceasefire negotiations.

"The international actors who do not take measures to stop Israel are making themselves complicit in these crimes."

Israel's air strike during dawn prayers on a school housing displaced Palestinians killed 93 people, according to Gaza's civil defence agency.