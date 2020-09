Turkey brands southern EU leaders' 'biased' Med statement

Turkey on Friday branded as "biased" a statement by southern European leaders threatening sanctions against Ankara in its standoff with Greece over eastern Mediterranean energy and maritime rights

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey on Friday branded as "biased" a statement by southern European leaders threatening sanctions against Ankara in its standoff with Greece over eastern Mediterranean energy and maritime rights.

"The expressions in the joint communique ... are biased, disconnected from reality and lack a legal basis," the foreign ministry said after a summit French President Emmanuel Macron hosted on Thursday.