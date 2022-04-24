Turkey Building Production Facility for Air, Missile Defense Systems - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) Ankara is setting up a test and integration center to make domestic air and missile defense systems, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, the center is being built on the territory of the Baskent Organized Industrial Zone on the basis of the defense company ASELSAN.

The facility will reportedly include advanced infrastructure for efficient production of systems and subsystems, integration, testing and verification during the development and serial production of air and missile defense systems.

The facility will be commissioned in the near future, the media added.

In December 2021, Turkish media reported that Ankara will continue developing new air defense systems, HISAR and SIPER, as part of the domestic missile defense strategy in 2022 with the aim of substituting Russian S-400 and US Patriot systems. The country has already successfully tested the surface-to-air HISAR A+ and HISAR O+ missile systems, bringing it one step closer to the SIPER air defense system.