Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania Join Forces To Hunt Black Sea Mines

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM

NATO members Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania signed an agreement Thursday on demining the Black Sea to ensure safe passage after Russia's war in Ukraine

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) NATO members Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania signed an agreement Thursday on demining the Black Sea to ensure safe passage after Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Russian navy mined Ukraine's Black Sea coastline in the early stages of its invasion nearly two years ago.

Some of the mines have since been found in the waters of the three countries, endangering shipping and complicating Ukraine's efforts to break through a Russian naval blockade.

Top defence officials from Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania signed a memorandum of understanding in Istanbul establishing the Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea), which will oversee demining operations.

Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar and Bulgaria's Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov joined their Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler at a military residence overlooking the Bosphorus for the signing ceremony.

"It is of vital importance to be protected from security risks that war could cause," Guler said at the ceremony.

"With the start of the war, mines drifting in the Black Sea posed a threat. To overcome this, we have come this far with the joint efforts of our Bulgarian and Romanian allies," he added.

The Romanian defence ministry said Russia's "aggressiveness and disdain towards the norms of international law turn the Black Sea not only into a regional problem, but one with global implications".

The ministry said in an earlier statement that the initiative would have a rotating command structure and "contribute to strengthening the allied posture of deterrence and defence of the eastern flank".

