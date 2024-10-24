Open Menu

Turkey Buries Attack Victims After Striking PKK

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Turkey buries attack victims after striking PKK

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The first Ankara attack victims were being buried Thursday, just hours after Turkey struck PKK militants.

As the dust settled after Wednesday's deadly attack on the state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) that also left 22 injured, Turkey pointed the finger at Kurdish militants as "very likely" responsible.

Turkish investigators said both attackers were "PKK terrorists", identifying them as a man called Ali Orek, codename "Rojger", and a woman called Mine Sevjin Alcicek, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X.

Both appeared in CCTV images posted on X in which they are seen emerging from a taxi then firing assault rifles before entering the building.

The taxi driver, whom they killed, was buried on Thursday at a funeral attended by Yerlikaya and parliamentary speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

Of the 22 people hurt in the attack, eight had been discharged, while the other 14 remained in hospital, Turkey's health ministry said.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Militants Interior Minister Turkey Driver Man Numan Ankara Women From

Recent Stories

US Congress men's letter to US President in favor ..

US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..

23 minutes ago
 PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

4 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

5 hours ago
 IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

6 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

6 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

7 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World