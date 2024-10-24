Turkey Buries Attack Victims After Striking PKK
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The first Ankara attack victims were being buried Thursday, just hours after Turkey struck PKK militants.
As the dust settled after Wednesday's deadly attack on the state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) that also left 22 injured, Turkey pointed the finger at Kurdish militants as "very likely" responsible.
Turkish investigators said both attackers were "PKK terrorists", identifying them as a man called Ali Orek, codename "Rojger", and a woman called Mine Sevjin Alcicek, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X.
Both appeared in CCTV images posted on X in which they are seen emerging from a taxi then firing assault rifles before entering the building.
The taxi driver, whom they killed, was buried on Thursday at a funeral attended by Yerlikaya and parliamentary speaker Numan Kurtulmus.
Of the 22 people hurt in the attack, eight had been discharged, while the other 14 remained in hospital, Turkey's health ministry said.
Recent Stories
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts1 minute ago
-
DC Lower Kohistan chairs meeting to combat quacks1 minute ago
-
More than a million Indians flee as cyclone approaches11 minutes ago
-
Russia approves near 30 percent rise in defence spending11 minutes ago
-
Russia moves to ratify N. Korea defence treaty, Seoul issues warning11 minutes ago
-
Sundar 'will never forget' seven-wicket haul as New Zealand 259 all out11 minutes ago
-
Blinken expects Gaza truce negotiators to meet 'in coming days'21 minutes ago
-
China-Pakistan-Portugal workshop highlights joint research on traditional medicine21 minutes ago
-
Venezuelan opposition figures win EU's top rights Sakharov prize21 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah says clashing with Israeli troops in Lebanon border village1 hour ago
-
Lebanon state media says 2 killed in Israeli strike on car on highway1 hour ago
-
PIA to operate weekly Islamabad-Beijing flight on Friday1 hour ago