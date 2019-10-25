UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Calls Allies' Cooperation With Kurdish SDF Military Leader 'Unacceptable' - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:26 PM

Turkey Calls Allies' Cooperation With Kurdish SDF Military Leader 'Unacceptable' - Reports

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized his country's allies on Friday for having a dialogue with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi, whom Ankara viewed as a terrorist linked to the Kurdish militant groups, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized his country's allies on Friday for having a dialogue with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi, whom Ankara viewed as a terrorist linked to the Kurdish militant groups, media reported.

"Our allies' dialogue with a terrorist wanted with a red notice is unacceptable," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The media outlet added that US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen requested the US State Department earlier this week to issue a visa to Abdi to visit the United States, a step that angered Ankara.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump thanked the SDF commander-in-chief on Twitter for the latter's words of gratitude, saying he was looking forward to seeing him.

"He [Abdi] is wanted for multiple terror attacks targeting the Turkish security forces, a NATO army, as well as civilians," Anadolu quoted Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidency's communications director, as saying.

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said earlier in the day that if the SDF commander stepped on US soil, Ankara would contact US officials to demand the militant's extradition, as instructed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the news agency.

Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria followed the US withdrawal from the area, which was met with criticism from the Kurdish-led forces who had enjoyed the support. Still, the United States has expressed opposition to the Turkish operation despite accusations it was not doing enough to protect its ally in fighting terrorists.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Army Syria Twitter Visit Trump Van Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan Visa Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

36 minutes ago

All moments will die if PM Khan offers NRO to corr ..

1 hour ago

Azadi March: Govt's negotiating team says good new ..

1 hour ago

UAE a key player in creating polio-free world: DoH ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in NATO Defence Ministers&#039; m ..

2 hours ago

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.