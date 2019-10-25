Turkey Calls Allies' Cooperation With Kurdish SDF Military Leader 'Unacceptable' - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized his country's allies on Friday for having a dialogue with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi, whom Ankara viewed as a terrorist linked to the Kurdish militant groups, media reported.

"Our allies' dialogue with a terrorist wanted with a red notice is unacceptable," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The media outlet added that US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen requested the US State Department earlier this week to issue a visa to Abdi to visit the United States, a step that angered Ankara.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump thanked the SDF commander-in-chief on Twitter for the latter's words of gratitude, saying he was looking forward to seeing him.

"He [Abdi] is wanted for multiple terror attacks targeting the Turkish security forces, a NATO army, as well as civilians," Anadolu quoted Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidency's communications director, as saying.

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said earlier in the day that if the SDF commander stepped on US soil, Ankara would contact US officials to demand the militant's extradition, as instructed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the news agency.

Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria followed the US withdrawal from the area, which was met with criticism from the Kurdish-led forces who had enjoyed the support. Still, the United States has expressed opposition to the Turkish operation despite accusations it was not doing enough to protect its ally in fighting terrorists.