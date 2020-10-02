Turkey calls EU threat of sanctions 'unconstructive'

Turkey on Friday rejected the threat of sanctions by the European Union over Ankara's gas drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean as "unconstructive"

"The continued use of the language of sanctions is unconstructive," the Turkish foreign ministry said in response to Thursday's EU summit. "The EU must now understand it will get nowhere with such discourse."