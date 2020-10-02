UrduPoint.com
Turkey Calls EU Threat Of Sanctions 'unconstructive'

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:23 PM

Ankara (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Turkey on Friday rejected the threat of sanctions by the European Union over Ankara's gas drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean as "unconstructive".

"The continued use of the language of sanctions is unconstructive," the Turkish foreign ministry said in response to Thursday's EU summit. "The EU must now understand it will get nowhere with such discourse."

More Stories From World

